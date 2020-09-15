Sara Rosengard, age 105, of Northbrook, died Monday, September 14, 2020; beloved mother of Bob and Alice, of New York, NY; predeceased by her husband Julius; brothers Morris and Albert Silverman, and sisters Esther Zawa and Rose Bernstein; treasured aunt of numerous nieces and nephews. Sara was a talented and creative seamstress, dress and doll maker, upholsterer, restorer of furniture and countless items recovered from thrift shops. She loved plants, poetry, Yiddish, and humor, especially cartoons. The graveside service will be private. The service will be Zoomed Wednesday, 1:00 p.m. CT at www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com
. Under Recent Services, click on Sara's photo, and scroll down to Service Details to acquire the Zoom invitation to watch the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the SmiIe Train, www.smiletrain.org
. Info: The Goldman Funeral Group (847) 478-1600.