1/1
Sara Rosengard
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sara Rosengard, age 105, of Northbrook, died Monday, September 14, 2020; beloved mother of Bob and Alice, of New York, NY; predeceased by her husband Julius; brothers Morris and Albert Silverman, and sisters Esther Zawa and Rose Bernstein; treasured aunt of numerous nieces and nephews. Sara was a talented and creative seamstress, dress and doll maker, upholsterer, restorer of furniture and countless items recovered from thrift shops. She loved plants, poetry, Yiddish, and humor, especially cartoons. The graveside service will be private. The service will be Zoomed Wednesday, 1:00 p.m. CT at www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com. Under Recent Services, click on Sara's photo, and scroll down to Service Details to acquire the Zoom invitation to watch the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the SmiIe Train, www.smiletrain.org. Info: The Goldman Funeral Group (847) 478-1600.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Goldman Funeral Group
195 North Buffalo Grove Road
Buffalo Grove, IL 60089
(847) 478-1600
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved