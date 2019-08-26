Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
(847) 229-8822
Graveside service
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Memorial Park Cemetery (Makom Shalom Section)
9900 Gross Point Rd
Skokie, IL
View Map
Sara Silverstein Obituary
Sara Silverstein, nee Dondes, age 94, Holocaust survivor. Beloved wife of the late Harry. Loving mother Ellen (Ron) Silbert and Marilyn (Jeffrey) Lazar. Proud grandmother Mark and Amy (Steven) Goldsmith, Erica (Barry) Cohen and

Samantha (Adam) Shapiro. Adoring great-grandmother of Chase and Grant Goldsmith, Jordana and Gabbie Cohen, Hudson and Sloane Shapiro. Graveside service Tuesday, 10 AM at Memorial Park Cemetery (Makom Shalom Section), 9900 Gross Point Rd., Skokie. In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name may be made to Illinois Holocaust Museum, 9603 Woods, Dr., Skokie, IL 60077, www.ilholocaustmuseum.org. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals – Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 26, 2019
