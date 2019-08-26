|
Sara Silverstein, nee Dondes, age 94, Holocaust survivor. Beloved wife of the late Harry. Loving mother Ellen (Ron) Silbert and Marilyn (Jeffrey) Lazar. Proud grandmother Mark and Amy (Steven) Goldsmith, Erica (Barry) Cohen and
Samantha (Adam) Shapiro. Adoring great-grandmother of Chase and Grant Goldsmith, Jordana and Gabbie Cohen, Hudson and Sloane Shapiro. Graveside service Tuesday, 10 AM at Memorial Park Cemetery (Makom Shalom Section), 9900 Gross Point Rd., Skokie. In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name may be made to Illinois Holocaust Museum, 9603 Woods, Dr., Skokie, IL 60077, www.ilholocaustmuseum.org. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals – Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com.
