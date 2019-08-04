|
|
Sara Testa (nee Montevago) of Skokie, age 97, at rest August 2, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Ben Ross Testa. Adored mother of Dominick (Julianne) Testa. Loving daughter of the late Anthony and Mae Montevago. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Tuesday Aug. 6 from 3 to 9:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels, 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge. Funeral Wednesday 9:00 a.m. from the funeral home to Queen of All Saints Basilica for Mass, 10:00 a.m. Entombment All Saints Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Queen of All Saints Basilica, 6280 N Sauganash Ave., Chicago IL 60646. Funeral Info: 708-456-8300 or www.cumberlandchapels.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Aug. 4 to Aug. 6, 2019