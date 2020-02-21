|
|
(SCHULTZ)
Age 78, of Orland Park, formerly of Blue Island, passed away Sunday, February 16th, 2020 at Palos Community Hospital in Palos Heights. Saragene is survived by her loving family, children, Lee (Michaeline) Barnes, Jeffrey (Michelle) Barnes, brother, Tom Schultz, grandchildren, Richard (Sara) Barnes, Nicole (Jacob) Richard, Cole Barnes, Lee Barnes, Justin Barnes, Courteney Barnes, Lauren Barnes, Kathryn Barnes, Caroline Barnes, Jennifer Barnes, Jillian Barnes and great grandchild Lillian Barnes. Saragene was preceded in death by her parents, Robert & Maxine "Jean" Schultz (Stanfield) and brother Robert Schultz. Saragene was a longtime member of First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Blue Island and a retired executive of Lucent Technologies; after 40 years of service. Family will receive friends Monday, February 24th, 2020 from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Kurtz Memorial Chapel, 65 Old Frankfort Way, Frankfort, IL 60423. Funeral service, Tuesday, February 25th, 2020 at 10:00 AM at the funeral home. Interment will be private at First Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery, Alsip IL. In lieu of flowers, donations to the First Evangelical Lutheran Church would be greatly appreciated. For information, www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com or 815-806-2225.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 21, 2020