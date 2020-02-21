Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kurtz Memorial Chapel
65 Old Frankfort Way
Frankfort, IL 60423
815-806-2225
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kurtz Memorial Chapel
65 Old Frankfort Way
Frankfort, IL 60423
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
10:00 AM
Kurtz Memorial Chapel
65 Old Frankfort Way
Frankfort, IL 60423
View Map

Saragene Barnes

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Saragene Barnes Obituary
(SCHULTZ)

Age 78, of Orland Park, formerly of Blue Island, passed away Sunday, February 16th, 2020 at Palos Community Hospital in Palos Heights. Saragene is survived by her loving family, children, Lee (Michaeline) Barnes, Jeffrey (Michelle) Barnes, brother, Tom Schultz, grandchildren, Richard (Sara) Barnes, Nicole (Jacob) Richard, Cole Barnes, Lee Barnes, Justin Barnes, Courteney Barnes, Lauren Barnes, Kathryn Barnes, Caroline Barnes, Jennifer Barnes, Jillian Barnes and great grandchild Lillian Barnes. Saragene was preceded in death by her parents, Robert & Maxine "Jean" Schultz (Stanfield) and brother Robert Schultz. Saragene was a longtime member of First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Blue Island and a retired executive of Lucent Technologies; after 40 years of service. Family will receive friends Monday, February 24th, 2020 from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Kurtz Memorial Chapel, 65 Old Frankfort Way, Frankfort, IL 60423. Funeral service, Tuesday, February 25th, 2020 at 10:00 AM at the funeral home. Interment will be private at First Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery, Alsip IL. In lieu of flowers, donations to the First Evangelical Lutheran Church would be greatly appreciated. For information, www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com or 815-806-2225.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Saragene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kurtz Memorial Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -