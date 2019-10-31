|
Beloved sister of Peter (the late Rosaleen), Michael (May), Ellen, Harriet (Michael) Fanning, Elizabeth (Patrick) Tierney, Anthony and the late William (May), the late Simon (Elizabeth) and the late John. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and dear friends. Visitation Friday 3-8 p.m. at Cooney Funeral Home 625 Busse Hwy Park Ridge. Funeral Saturday, prayers at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home going to St. Mary's Church in Des Plaines for Mass at 11 a.m. Interment private. Info 847-685-1002 www.cooneyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 31, 2019