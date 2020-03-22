Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Donnellan Family Funeral Services
10045 SKOKIE BLVD.
Skokie, IL 60077
(847) 675-1990
Sarah A. Fend


1952 - 2020
Sarah A. Fend Obituary
Sarah A. Fend, age 67, of Chicago. Beloved daughter of the late Frederick and Barbara Fend. Loving sister of Johanna (Fend) Alpert and Peter Fend. A kind and generous friend to many. A caregiver to countless dogs, whom she embraced with unstinting love and affection.

Memorial Service will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to PAWS Chicago, https://my.pawschicago.org/Sarah-Fend/Donate.

Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847)675-1990.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 22, 2020
