|
|
Sarah A. Fend, age 67, of Chicago. Beloved daughter of the late Frederick and Barbara Fend. Loving sister of Johanna (Fend) Alpert and Peter Fend. A kind and generous friend to many. A caregiver to countless dogs, whom she embraced with unstinting love and affection.
Memorial Service will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to PAWS Chicago, https://my.pawschicago.org/Sarah-Fend/Donate.
Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847)675-1990.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 22, 2020