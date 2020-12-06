1/1
Sarah Agnes Birt
Sarah Agnes Birt nee Greene, native of Arranmore Island, Co. Donegal, Ireland; beloved wife of Thomas; loving mother of Tina (Michael) Bonner, Tommy, Joe (Ann), Mary (Wojtek) Wojowski, Ronnie (Bernie), TC (Damian) Byrne, Sally (Ron) Veesenmeyer, and Chris (Dana); cherished grandmother of 27 and great grandmother of 17; dear sister of Mary Greene Hindle and John Greene; fond aunt of many; Visitation Monday from 11:00 AM until time of mass 1:00 PM at St. Robert Bellarmine Church 4646 N. Austin. Due to Covid restrictions we ask that visitors come pay their respects and please don't socialize and keep the line moving. Mass will be private for just the family but will be live streamed. Interment Maryhill Cemetery, which all are welcome to attend.. Arrangements entrusted to Gibbons Family Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Mercy Home for Boys & Girls. For info 773-777-3944 or www.GFFH.com


Published in Chicago Tribune on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
7
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
St. Robert Bellarmine Church
Funeral services provided by
Gibbons Family Funeral Home
5917 West Irving Park Rd.
Chicago, IL 60634
(773) 777-3944
Memories & Condolences

December 5, 2020
A true lady with an infectious smile and a welcome for everyone.Our condolences to Tom and her extended family. Our thoughts and prayers are with you at this sad time.
Packie Anne and family.
Packie Proctor
Friend
December 5, 2020
Sarah will be greatly missed. I remember the first time i met her in the sixpenny and Tom told me that she'll have a double brandy, so i went to pour it and when she released what Tom said, she started laughing and said il have a soda water. Tom then says i didnt even want to come to the pub but Sarah draged me out to go drinking with her. I knew right there that this couple have such great craic with each other. A beautiful relationship, that most of us could only wish for. Rest in peace beautiful Sarah.
Maeve Burke
Friend
December 5, 2020
What’s not good to say about Sarah the door was always open, the kettle on the boil and smile that would warm any heart . May you rest in peace as you lived in peace. Amen
Patrick,Anne and family
Patrick Griffin
Family
