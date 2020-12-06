Sarah Agnes Birt nee Greene, native of Arranmore Island, Co. Donegal, Ireland; beloved wife of Thomas; loving mother of Tina (Michael) Bonner, Tommy, Joe (Ann), Mary (Wojtek) Wojowski, Ronnie (Bernie), TC (Damian) Byrne, Sally (Ron) Veesenmeyer, and Chris (Dana); cherished grandmother of 27 and great grandmother of 17; dear sister of Mary Greene Hindle and John Greene; fond aunt of many; Visitation Monday from 11:00 AM until time of mass 1:00 PM at St. Robert Bellarmine Church 4646 N. Austin. Due to Covid restrictions we ask that visitors come pay their respects and please don't socialize and keep the line moving. Mass will be private for just the family but will be live streamed. Interment Maryhill Cemetery, which all are welcome to attend.. Arrangements entrusted to Gibbons Family Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Mercy Home for Boys & Girls
. For info 773-777-3944 or www.GFFH.com