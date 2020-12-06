Sarah will be greatly missed. I remember the first time i met her in the sixpenny and Tom told me that she'll have a double brandy, so i went to pour it and when she released what Tom said, she started laughing and said il have a soda water. Tom then says i didnt even want to come to the pub but Sarah draged me out to go drinking with her. I knew right there that this couple have such great craic with each other. A beautiful relationship, that most of us could only wish for. Rest in peace beautiful Sarah.

Maeve Burke

Friend