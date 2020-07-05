1/
Sarah Bridget Singer
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sarah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sarah "Sally" Bridget Singer, née Nee, 93, of Glenview, died peacefully while surrounded by family on 25 June 2020. Sally was born one of nine children to Bartley and Kate (O'Malley) Nee in Galway, Ireland. At the age of 21, she crossed the Atlantic Ocean and made her way to Chicago where she eventually settled in Glenview, IL., raising seven children. In addition, Sally owned and operated a successful construction company, Joy Builders. She was especially proud of her Irish heritage and passed down many family traditions to her children and grandchildren who adored her. She loved to tell stories of her childhood which often included unpredictable endings. Traveling was one of her favorite hobbies especially to her vacation home in Pompano Beach. Sally will be remembered most for her love, patience, and compassion especially for those in need of a kind word or support in times of trouble. Sally was the loving mother of 7 children, 15 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren…Margaret "Peggy" (Lee) Landan, Kathleen (Paul) LaCerda, Eileen (Tom) Dvorak, John (Mary Beth) Singer, Maureen (Joe) Deegan, James (Laurie) Singer and the late Joseph Singer; cherished grandmother of Emily (Kyle) Holderness, Julia Landan, Michael (Dana), Brendan (Kirsten), John (fiancée Chelsea), and Maureen LaCerda, Sarah and Katherine Dvorak, Samantha, Rebecca and Vincent Singer, Cheyenne, Madalyn and Jozette Deegan, and Liam Singer; proud great grandmother of Gavin, Ambrose and Westley. A private funeral Mass was held at OLPH Church with Interment at All Saints Cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home
1240 Waukegan Road
Glenview, IL 60025
(847) 998-1020
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved