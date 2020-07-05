Sarah "Sally" Bridget Singer, née Nee, 93, of Glenview, died peacefully while surrounded by family on 25 June 2020. Sally was born one of nine children to Bartley and Kate (O'Malley) Nee in Galway, Ireland. At the age of 21, she crossed the Atlantic Ocean and made her way to Chicago where she eventually settled in Glenview, IL., raising seven children. In addition, Sally owned and operated a successful construction company, Joy Builders. She was especially proud of her Irish heritage and passed down many family traditions to her children and grandchildren who adored her. She loved to tell stories of her childhood which often included unpredictable endings. Traveling was one of her favorite hobbies especially to her vacation home in Pompano Beach. Sally will be remembered most for her love, patience, and compassion especially for those in need of a kind word or support in times of trouble. Sally was the loving mother of 7 children, 15 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren…Margaret "Peggy" (Lee) Landan, Kathleen (Paul) LaCerda, Eileen (Tom) Dvorak, John (Mary Beth) Singer, Maureen (Joe) Deegan, James (Laurie) Singer and the late Joseph Singer; cherished grandmother of Emily (Kyle) Holderness, Julia Landan, Michael (Dana), Brendan (Kirsten), John (fiancée Chelsea), and Maureen LaCerda, Sarah and Katherine Dvorak, Samantha, Rebecca and Vincent Singer, Cheyenne, Madalyn and Jozette Deegan, and Liam Singer; proud great grandmother of Gavin, Ambrose and Westley. A private funeral Mass was held at OLPH Church with Interment at All Saints Cemetery.