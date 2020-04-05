Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
(847) 229-8822
Resources
More Obituaries for Sarah Brimer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sarah Brimer

Add a Memory
Sarah Brimer nee Wasserman 103. Beloved wife of the late Moses Brimer. Loving mother of Arlene (Chris Mailing) Brimer and the late Dr. Elaine Brimer. Proud grandmother of Hope. Dear sister of the late Benjamin (the late Lillian) Wasserman, the late Hymie Wasserman and the late Eva (the late Julius) Silverman. Private graveside services were held at the Calverton National Cemetery, Calverton, NY. Memorial contributions may be made to Hadassah Chicago-North Shore, 60 Revere Drive, suite 800, Northbrook, IL 60062, www.hadassah.org/regions/chicago-north-shore/ or Aitz Hayim Center for Jewish Living, 1185 Sheridan Road, Glencoe, IL 60022, www.aitzhayim.org. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sarah's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
Download Now