Sarah Elizabeth Harris Lee, age 86 of La Grange Park. Beloved wife of the late Don Lee; fond mother of Tom (Rena) Lee and Margaret (Doug) Hedberg dear granddaughter, Katie Lee, and dear friend to many. Visitation Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at from 10 A.M. to time of Memorial Service at 11 a.m. at Hitzeman Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 9445 West 31st Street, Brookfield, IL 60513. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to in Sally's name. Information 708-485-2000 or www.HitzemanFuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 29, 2019