Services

Cooney Funeral Homes
625 North Busse Highway
Park Ridge, IL 60068
847-685-1002
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Cooney Funeral Homes
625 North Busse Highway
Park Ridge, IL 60068
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Benedict's Church
Sarah Gilger Obituary
(nee Ruane) 97, born in Killasser, Swinford, County Mayo, Ireland. Sally was the loving daughter of James and Bridget Ruane; beloved wife of the late William "Bill" Gilger; devoted mother of Mary (Dave) Korrison, Bill (Peggy), Bridie (Rick) Hilperts, Peggy (Wendell) Labern, Jim, Sheila (Bill) Bray, John (Mary Kay), Ed, Ann, and the late LCDR Cathy USN (Enrique) Segni. Sally was the devoted sister of the late Mary (Brendan) Glazier, the late Ed (Aine) Ruane DVM, and the late A. Philomena (Pat) Quinn DDS. Loving grandmother of 23, great grandmother of 11, and loving aunt and great aunt to numerous nieces and nephews in the U.S., Ireland and England. Because of the generosity of her children, Sally was able to travel in the United States, Canada, Ireland, England, France, Germany, Italy, Austria, St. Croix, Bahamas, and Mexico. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Misericordia in Liam Lucchesi's name, grandson of Sally. Visitation will be held on Friday from 3:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m. at Cooney Funeral Home located at 625 Busse Hwy. in Park Ridge. Funeral Saturday, family and friends are asked to meet at St. Benedict's Church for Mass at 11:00 a.m. Interment Mount Carmel Cemetery. For information please call 847-685-1002 or visit www.cooneyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 19, 2019
