Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
(708) 352-6500
Memorial service
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Plymouth Place
315 N. LaGrange Road
LaGrange Park, IL
Sarah Jane "Sally" Hadley, 78, of LaGrange Park, IL, passed away after a brief battle with cancer on September 13, 2019. Loving sister-in-law of George Shapland; beloved aunt of Charlie (Julie) Shapland, Mark Shapland & Laura Shapland (Brent Koester); dear great-aunt of nephews Nick; as well as Dan, John, & Drew, and their mother Debra Shapland; and great-aunt to nieces Hadley & Chloe Shapland. Memorial Service at Plymouth Place, 315 N. LaGrange Road, LaGrange Park, IL from 1 to 4pm on Sunday, October 6. Memorial donations made to Plymouth Place or The H Foundation (www.HFoundation.org) in Sally's honor are appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home, Countryside. See full obituary at hjfunerals.com. Info: (708) 352-6500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 19, 2019
