|
|
Sarah Jane Murfey "Sally" Ash, 99, of Northbrook, formerly of Highland Park, Glenview, and Shawano, WI; at rest January 3, 2020. Beloved wife of the late R.E. George Ash. Loving mother of Pamela Ash, Reggie (Tammy) Ash, Willie (Debbi) Ash, Sally (Joe) Rouse, Cindy (Tom) Vigil, Charles (Shelly Mandry) Ash, Tommy (Tracy) Ash and the late Janie (Jack) Wash. Proud grandmother of 29, dear great grandmother of 54 and great great grandmother of 5. Family and Friends will meet for Memorial Service, Saturday January 11, 2:30 p.m. at St. James the Less Episcopal Church, 550 Sunset Ridge, Northfield. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St John Episcopal Church, 141 S Smalley St, Shawano, WI 54166. Funeral Info 847-998-1020.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 5, 2020