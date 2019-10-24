Home

St Emily Rectory
1400 E Central Rd
Mt Prospect, IL 60056
Lying in State
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Emily Church
1400 E. Central Rd.
Mt. Prospect, IL
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Emily Church
1400 E. Central Rd.
Mt. Prospect, IL
Sarah LoSavio, nee Aloisio, age 107, beloved wife of the late Sam, passed away on Sunday, October 20, 2019, in Arlington Heights, IL. Loving mother of Joseph (Barbara), Marie (Dennis) Hurley and Salvatore (Colette); dear grandmother of David, Phillip (Angie), Daniel (Jenny), Jennifer (Jim) Steinbeck and Samuel Hurley and proud great-grandmother of Peter, Sofia, Christopher, Avery, William, Owen and Ella; dearest sister of Dolores (the late Louis) Cantacessi; sister-in-law of Tina, Theresa and Sherri Aloisio. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her siblings, William (Grace), Theresa (Nick) Pinto, Nettie (Dominick) Coccia, Angeline, Sam, Margaret (Joseph) Incavo, George, Tony (Bette)and Salvatore. Sarah was born on July 22, 1912 in Chicago, IL. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister to her family. She loved to spend time with family, especially for the holidays and birthdays. Visitation Saturday, October 26, from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at St. Emily Catholic Church, 1400 E. Central Rd., Mt. Prospect, IL with a mass to follow at 10:30 a.m.Entombment St. Joseph Cemetery, River Grove. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the St. Vincent de Paul Society at St. Emily Church. 847/394-2336.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 24, 2019
