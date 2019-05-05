Home

Sarah M. Delgado Obituary
Sarah M. Delgado, nee Coyle, 62, of Morton Grove, beloved wife of Victor; loving sister of Leslie (Gary) Lorenz, Laura (Charlie Parker) Coyle, William (Susan) Coyle, Minnie (Noel) Follrath, Mara (Joel) Hedland, Shaun (Linda) Coyle, Liza (Joel) Murray, and Chris Coyle. Memorial visitation at Simkins Funeral Home 6251 Dempster St. Morton Grove, IL 60053 Wednesday from 3:00 p.m. until time of memorial service at 8:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to The National Multiple Sclerosis Society 525 W. Monroe Ave. Ste. 1510 Chicago, IL 60661 appreciated. Sign online guest book at www.simkinsfh.com. (847) 965-2500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 5, 2019
