Sarah M. Schniedwind nee Marsiglia passed on July 18, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Louis W. Schniedwind; devoted mother of Barbara (Gene) Hall, Louis Jr., Marsha (Benjamin) Bush, Susan (Jim) Davis, Janet (Dr. Rockford) Yapp, Linda (Jim) Franke, Julie (Harold) Dixon; loving grandmother of 14; sister of Josephine Abbinante. Memorial service private. Contributions in her memory to the Carmelite Monastery, 1101 N. River Rd., Des Plaines, IL 60016.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 20, 2019