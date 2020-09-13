Sarah Marie Manrriquez (nee Wilson) age 77, of Chicago IL passed peacefully in her home on Wednesday, September 9th, 2020. She is the beloved wife of Ronald, devoted mother of Tracy Thompson, Ronald (Dayna) Manrriquez, and Kathrina (Jamison) Pound, loving grandmother of Ashely, Evan, Cecilia, Tyler, Thomas, and Henry. She is survived by her siblings Barbara (late Lester) Waymire, Paul (Marjorie) Wilson, Dorothy Wilson, Jim (Faye) Wilson, and Virginia (George) Andrews. Sarah was preceded in death by her parents Henry and Ethel Wilson and her sister Mary Frances (late Eugene) Ingram. She was a kind and caring aunt to many nieces and nephews whom she cherished. In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to Alzheimer's Foundation of America @ www.alzfdn.org
. A wake will be held Monday, September 14 from 3:30-8 p.m. at Drake & Son Funeral Home at 5303 N. Western Avenue in Chicago, IL 60625. A prayer service will begin at 6:30.