Sarah Pessimisis, 90, (nee Koumounduros); Beloved wife of the late George; Devoted mother of Nicholas (Sandy); Cherished grandmother of Sara and George; Loving sister of the late Bill (the late Virginia), the late Lou (the late Helen), the late Skippy (the late Dorothy), the late Alex (Strato), the late Sophie (the late Pete) Neokratis and the late Lula (the late Glenn) Miller; Dear aunt of many nieces and nephews and fond friend of many. Loyal employee of Joe Rizza Ford for over 25 years until her retirement. Family and friends will meet for visitation, Saturday morning June 1, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. until time of funeral service 10:00 a.m. at St. Nectarios Greek Orthodox Church 133 S. Roselle Rd. Palatine, IL. 60067. Interment will follow to Elmwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations in her memory to St. Nectarios Church appreciated. Arrangements by NICHOLAS M. PISHOS FUNERAL DIRECTOR, LTD., info: 847-581-0536 or www.colonialfuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 31, 2019