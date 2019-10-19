Home

Memorial Mass
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
4:00 PM
Elevate St. Andrew Living Community
7000 Newark Ave
Niles, IL
Sarah R. Clarke Obituary
Sarah De La Reguera Clarke (5/9/30-10/15/19) is survived by her children: Robert and Fred Clarke, Mary Neuhaus, Carol Slamowitz. Her Grandchildren: Sarah, George, and Jessica Neuhaus, Madelyn Schmidt, Tristen and Connor Slamowitz, Lucas, Liam and Savannah Clarke and her great grandson Lionel Schmidt. Sarah taught tennis for the Skokie Park District for over 32 years. She was a professional Tennis umpire and moved to the Miami area. Our mother had the most amazing energy. She touched many lives and words cannot express the depth of our loss. She was one of a kind. A Memorial Mass will be held at Elevate St. Andrew Living Community at 4PM on Saturday October 19th located at 7000 Newark Ave, Niles 60714. In lieu of flowers donations to: Benedictine Sisters of Chicago at 7430 N. Ridge Blvd Chicago IL 60645.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 19, 2019
