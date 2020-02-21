Home

Services
Thornridge Funeral Home
14318 S. LaGrange Road
Orland Park, IL 60462
(708) 460-2300
For more information about
Sarah Halaburt
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Thornridge Funeral Home
14318 S. LaGrange Road
Orland Park, IL 60462
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
10:45 AM
Thornridge Funeral Home
14318 S. LaGrange Road
Orland Park, IL 60462
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
11:30 AM
St. Francis of Assisi

Sarah R. Halaburt

Sarah R. Halaburt Obituary
Sarah R. Halaburt-Johnson, age 43, late of Frankfort. Beloved wife of David Johnson; devoted daughter of the late Edward J. and Mary E. (née O'Malley) Halaburt; loving sister of John, Edward (Colleen), and the late Patrick G. Halaburt; dear niece, cousin, and friend of many. Sarah was a telemetry R.N. at Palos Community Hospital, and loved all animals, especially her beloved dogs. Visitation Sunday from 2:00 - 8:00 p.m. Funeral Monday, 10:45 a.m. from Thornridge Funeral Home (Janusz Family Funeral Service) 14318 S. LaGrange Rd. (Northbound traffic: U-turn permitted at 143rd St.) Orland Park to St. Francis of Assisi Mass, 11:30 a.m. Interment Good Shepherd Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the Appendix Cancer Pseudomyxoma Peritonei Research Foundation. (708) 460-2300 or www.thornridgefuneralhomes.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020
