Sarah Smyth
Sarah Smyth, age 78, of Chicago Illinois, died peacefully in her home July 11, 2020 surrounded by family and friends. Sarah "Sally" Connolly was born near Carna, County Galway, Ireland and made her way, along with her family, to the New World (Chicago's NW side) in 1977. She was a fabulously entertaining storyteller, known for her quick wit, infectious laugh and kindness. Sarah was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Joe; parents Joe and Kate Connolly; brothers Coleman and Michael; and sisters, Bridie (Galvin) and Kathleen (Price). She is survived by her children Michael (Jolene Gaffey) and Tracy, grandchildren Madeline and Liam, sisters Maureen Connolly and Sheila Philips, several cousins, nieces and nephews. A Memorial Mass will be held Friday, July 17, 2020 11 AM at St. Monica Catholic Church (5136 N. Nottingham, Chicago) following Covid protocols of wearing masks, social distancing and attendance registration. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Misericordia in Sarah Smyth's name at misericordia.com. Burial will be private.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Memorial Mass
11:00 AM
St. Monica Catholic Church
July 15, 2020
have nothing but fond memories of my dear friend Sarah we meet in 1995 and we became great coworkers/friends for more than 20yrs I will miss her dearly... Love Shawana
Shawana Morgan-Camel
Coworker
