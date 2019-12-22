|
Retired educator Saralee "Sally" Hegland Anderson of Chicago died December 18, 2019, while sleeping peacefully in her Lakeshore Drive home after a year of suffering from back and hip surgeries. Born in Rochelle, Illinois, in 1938, Sally began her 20-year teaching career in Geneva. In addition to her work in first and second grade classrooms, she was co-director and choreographer for musicals at both the elementary and high school levels. After her retirement in 1985, Sally was employed in the Education Departments of The Art Institute of Chicago and Art Resources in Teaching (ART). She later was a volunteer at the Art Institute and a docent for the art collection of the Union League Club. Sally had been married since 1977 to journalist Karl Stephen "Steve" Anderson, formerly of St. Charles. He retired in 2009 after 21 years as editor of the ISBA Bar News. Frequent travelers, Sally and Steve visited all 50 of the United States, as well as more than 40 countries and islands. They especially enjoyed time with children and grandchildren from Maryland, Oregon and Texas. Surviving members of the blended Anderson family include six children: Matthew S., Jeffrey R., J. Scott, Douglas J., Eric W. and Sara K.; eight grandchildren, and two great-granddaughters.
