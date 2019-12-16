|
Saralee Medwed, nee Sorkin, age 88 . Beloved wife of the late Seymore; loving mother of Holly Schulz, Wendy (Robert) Langer and Steven (Sheree) Medwed; adored and cherished grammy of Lauren (Michael) Stoller, Lindsay Schulz, Andrew (Megan) Langer and Brian (Kelly) Schulz; proud great grandmother "Mimi" to Oliver, Ruby, Maizy, Levi and Bella; devoted daughter of the late Louis and late Jennie Sorkin; dear sister of Daniel (Betty) Sorkin; treasured aunt and friend to many. Saralee was a pioneer in a woman owned business and the creative force behind "That Paper Place". Funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home, 111 Skokie Blvd., Wilmette, IL 60091. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the . For funeral information 847-256-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 16, 2019