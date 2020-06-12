Saranne Milano, age 80, passed away peacefully on June 11, 2020. Saranne is survived by her beloved husband of 60 years, Robert Milano; and loving mother to Robert (Patricia) Milano, Gerianne (Greg) Salach and Jeanna Milano. Dear grandmother to Caitlin, Erin and Madeline Salach and Dominic and Vincent Milano. Wake to be held Sunday, June 14th, 5 to 8 p.m. at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside, IL 60525. A group limit of 10 and social distancing measures will be in place. Funeral Mass will be private and a Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Aging Care Connections, 111 Harris Ave., LaGrange, IL 60525 in Saranne's memory. For Info: 708-352-6500 or HJfunerals.com
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 12, 2020.