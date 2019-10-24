Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home
111 Skokie Blvd
Wilmette, IL 60091
(847) 256-5700
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
12:00 PM
Beth Hillel Bnai Emunah,
3220 Big Tree lane,
Wilmette., IL
Sarene Meyers

Sarene Meyers Obituary
Sarene Meyers nee Moss, 87, beloved wife of the late Harvey; loving mother of Fran (Mike) Goldstein and the late Karen Green; cherished grandmother of Ilana (Gabe) Cember and Nathan Green; devoted sister of the late Allen Moss. Sarene provided a wonderful legacy of kindness, generosity and dedication to volunteerism. Service to her community included her support during the founding and growth of her synagogue, Beth Hillel Bnai Emunah and countless hours recording books on tape for CJE. She was always curious about the world around her and her greatest joy was sharing her experiences about her travels to both new and familiar places. Funeral service Thursday, October 24, 12 PM at Beth Hillel Bnai Emunah, 3220 Big Tree Lane, Wilmette. Interment Waldheim Cemetery, Gate 205. Info: Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home, 847-256-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 24, 2019
