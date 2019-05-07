|
|
Sargon Robert Oraham of Morton Grove, beloved husband of Carol; dear father of James (Johanna), Kathy (Mark) Dionesotes, Mary Ellen (Stanley) Benjamin and Lori (Matt) Ortman; loving grandfather of 14; cherished great grandfather of 1; fond brother of the late Marion. Funeral from Simkins Funeral Home 6251 Dempster St. Morton Grove Thursday 9:30 a.m. to St. Martha Church 8523 Georgiana Ave. Morton Grove for Mass at 10 a.m. Interment All Saints Cemetery. Visitation Wednesday 4 to 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Martha Small Church Fund. Sign online guestbook at www.simkinsfh.com 847-965-2500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 7, 2019