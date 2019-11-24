Home

Services
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
708-422-2700
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
Funeral
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
10:30 AM
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
Memorial Mass
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Gerald Church
9310 S. 55th Court
Oak Lawn, IL
Sari J. Shubat

Sari J. Shubat Obituary
Sari J. Shubat (nee Hegedus), age 72, at rest November 22, 2019; Beloved wife of Nicholas for 53 years; Loving mother of Nicholas (Cathi), John (Gretchen), and Jane (Bob) Peterka; Cherished grandma and bumba of Caidi (Austin), Nick, Johnny, Joey, Brandon, Noelle, Bobby, Jake, and Luke; Dear sister of the late Janet C. Binder; Dearest sister-in-law of Elizabeth (Miles) Petrus and Mary Kay (Mark) Gadomski; Fond aunt of Miles, Michael, and Michelle and cousin to many; Visitation Tuesday, November 26, 2019 from 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. Funeral Wednesday, November 27, 2019 10:30 a.m. from Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge to St. Gerald Church, 9310 S. 55th Court, Oak Lawn; Mass 11:30 a.m.; Interment St. Mary Cemetery; In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to the ; For Funeral info 708-422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 24, 2019
