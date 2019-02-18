Home

Michael Coletta Sons Funeral Home
544 West 31st Street
Chicago, IL 60616
(312) 225-8500
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Michael Coletta Sons Funeral Home
544 West 31st Street
Chicago, IL 60616
Sau Fong Yuan Obituary
(nee Moy) Beloved wife of the late Yu Tang Yuan; loving mother of Hok Hoy (Amy) Yuan, Elizabeth (the late Henry) Chiu, Margaret (William) Moy, Teresa (Gene) Lee, Teresa Bing (Henry) Lee, Peter Yuan, and Vincent (Fatima) Yuan; beloved daughter of the late Yau Jun and Kam Siu Moy; fond grandmother of 16; great grandmother of 12; dear sister of Sze Ching (Maria) Moy; sister in law of Howard (Sharon) Goon, and Julia (Peter) Lee. Visitation Tuesday 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Michael Coletta Sons Funeral Home 544 W. 31st St. (Chicago) Interment Mt. Auburn Cemetery. For Service Info (312)225-8500 or colettasonsfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 18, 2019
