Dr. Saul Needleman, 91, beloved husband of Sondra for 65 years; loving father of Marty (Bonnie), Arthur (Cathy), Beth (Gary) Perlman, and Heidi (Darin) Hibbs; proud grandfather of Joseph, Claire, Emory, Camdyn, Haley, and Caden; dear brother of the late Cyrell Stolar; caring uncle and friend. Dr. Needleman was a biochemist, teacher, author, and artist. Dr. Needleman was an Associate Professor for Biochemistry and Neurology at Northwestern University, and taught nutrition at Oakton. He is well known for the Needleman–Wunsch algorithm, used in bioinformatics to align protein or nucleotide sequences. Achievements include patents in biochemistry and medical fields; recipient Presidential Award, Abbott Laboratories, 1979; RESA Science Research Award, 1960; Toni Research Fellow. Graveside service 10AM Monday at Shalom Memorial Park, 1700 West Rand Road, Arlington Heights. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to (act.alz.org). For Information or to leave condolences: 847-255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Aug. 9 to Aug. 21, 2019