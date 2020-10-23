Saundra G. Zessar nee Grossman, 81, beloved wife of Marvin for 61 years; loving mother of Bruce (Lauri) Zessar, Marjorie Zessar and Robert Zessar; cherished Grandma Sandy of Andrew, Courtney and Caroline; sister of Stephen Grossman. Private service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Rolfe Pancreatic Cancer Foundation, www.rolfefoundation.org
or the charity of your choice
. For information including a link to view the service or to leave condolences, Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
.