Scott A. Flynn, age 68 of La Grange Park. Beloved son of Marilyn J. Flynn, nee Basak and the late Robert E. Flynn; fond brother of Robert Flynn, Candace (Larry) Ferries and the late Jon Flynn; uncle and great uncle of several nieces and nephews. Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. at the First Congregational Church of Western Springs, 1106 Chestnut Street, Western Springs, IL 60558. Arrangements entrusted to Hitzeman Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 9445 W. 31st Street, Brookfield, 60513. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to the , 225 Michigan Ave #1200, Chicago, IL 60601. Information 708-485-2000 or www.HitzemanFuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 16, 2020