Hitzeman Funeral Home, Ltd.
9445 West 31st St
Brookfield, IL 60513
(708) 485-2000
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
10:00 AM
First Congregational Church of Western Springs
1106 Chestnut Street
Western Springs, IL
Scott A. Flynn

Scott A. Flynn Obituary
Scott A. Flynn, age 68 of La Grange Park. Beloved son of Marilyn J. Flynn, nee Basak and the late Robert E. Flynn; fond brother of Robert Flynn, Candace (Larry) Ferries and the late Jon Flynn; uncle and great uncle of several nieces and nephews. Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. at the First Congregational Church of Western Springs, 1106 Chestnut Street, Western Springs, IL 60558. Arrangements entrusted to Hitzeman Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 9445 W. 31st Street, Brookfield, 60513. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to the , 225 Michigan Ave #1200, Chicago, IL 60601. Information 708-485-2000 or www.HitzemanFuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 16, 2020
