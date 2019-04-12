Home

Michael Coletta Sons Funeral Home
544 West 31st Street
Chicago, IL 60616
(312) 225-8500
Scott C. Meyers

Scott C. Meyers Obituary
Beloved husband of Thazin Win; expectant father; beloved son of Bob and Kathy (nee Cardinal) Meyers; son in law of U Myint Lwin and Ma San San Myint; beloved grandson of Marlene and the late Robert Meyers, and Betty and the late Don Severs; dear brother of Bob Meyers, Katie (Spencer) Regalado, and Shelagh Rodriguez; brother in law of Zaya Tun (Thuy Nguyen); fond uncle of Addy, Ryan, Wyatt, and River; dear nephew, cousin, and friend of many. In lieu of flowers, donate to the Anti Cruelty Society or Moose Charities. Memorial Monday 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Michael Coletta Sons Funeral Home 544 W. 31st St. (Chicago) For info (312)225-8500 or www.colettasonsfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 12, 2019
