Scott Chakiris (nee Miller), 72, passed away on Wednesday, January 29, 2020. Born October 23, 1947 in Iowa City, Iowa, Scott was a long-time resident of Chicago after growing up in New York City through the age of 21. Scott worked for many years in pharmaceutical compliance, retiring in 2012. Daughter of Warren Miller (author of Cool World) and Adelaide. Loving friend and companion of Rich Wamsley. Beloved Mother to Nicholas (Stacie) and Sylvia Wehrle (Neil). Dear sister to Eve Guarnuccio (deceased). Proud grandmother to Hannah, Ingrid and Finlay. Scott will be remembered by family and friends as a lover of art and literature, a skilled seamstress and quilter and a wonderful cook. Private family services were held.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 2, 2020