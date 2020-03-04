Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
12:00 PM
Scott Charles Ross

Scott Charles Ross Obituary
Scott Charles Ross, Age 64. Loving father of Katherine and Brian Ross. Devoted son of Dorothy and the late Howard Ross. Cherished brother of Andrea (Robert) Hannus, Marion Ross, Wendi Ross-Kelly (Kelly Kelly), and Teri Ross. Fond uncle of Jacob. He will be missed by his beloved dogs: Bentley, Flappy, Sky, Molokai, and Finn. Services Thursday, 12 Noon at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 8851 Skokie Blvd (at Niles Center Road), Skokie. Interment Westlawn. Memorial contributions may be made to the Anti-Cruelty Society, www.anticruelty.org or the . Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 4, 2020
