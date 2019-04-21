Home

Scott Douglas Sanderson

Scott Douglas Sanderson Obituary
62 of Lake Forest. Pitcher MLB at peace in Christ Thursday, April 11, 2019. Beloved husband of Cathleen nee: Cavanaugh. Loving father of Patrick (fiancé Alison Conway) and Erica (Axel) Anderson. Fond grandfather of Collette. Devoted son of Jane and the late John. Dear brother of Miriam Simons, Carolyn (late Hank) Lass, Leslie (Stephen) Harris and John (Hazel). Cherished uncle to Matthew (Katie) Cavanaugh. Visitation Monday, April 22, 2019 from 3:00 to 8:00 P.M. Funeral Tuesday, April 23, 2019 11:00 A.M. at CHRIST CHURCH LAKE FOREST, 100 N. Waukegan Rd. (Rts. 43 & 60) Lake Forest. For info: SEGUIN & SYMONDS FUNERAL HOME 847-432-3878
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 21, 2019
