Home

POWERED BY

Services
AHLGRIM & SON FUNERAL HOME
330 W GOLF RD
Schaumburg, IL 60195-3698
(847) 882-5580
Resources
More Obituaries for Scott Dawson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Scott Edward Dawson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Scott Edward Dawson Obituary
Scott Edward Dawson, age 61, of Schaumburg. Beloved father of Ryan (Chantal Rouette) Dawson, Erik Dawson and Adam (Caroline DeCarlo) Dawson. Adoring grandfather of Kendall Alexé Dawson. Dear son of the late Edward J. Dawson and Eileen A. Dawson, nee Bohn. A memorial visitation will be held on Tuesday from 3:00 to 9 PM and Wednesday from 10 to 11 AM at Ahlgrim & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, 330 West Golf Road, Schaumburg. Graveside Service Wednesday at 11:45 AM at Memory Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations will be appreciated to St Jude Children's Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38105. Funeral information or online condolences www.ahlgrimfuneral.com or 847-882-5580.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of AHLGRIM & SON FUNERAL HOME
Download Now