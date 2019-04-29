|
Scott Edward Dawson, age 61, of Schaumburg. Beloved father of Ryan (Chantal Rouette) Dawson, Erik Dawson and Adam (Caroline DeCarlo) Dawson. Adoring grandfather of Kendall Alexé Dawson. Dear son of the late Edward J. Dawson and Eileen A. Dawson, nee Bohn. A memorial visitation will be held on Tuesday from 3:00 to 9 PM and Wednesday from 10 to 11 AM at Ahlgrim & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, 330 West Golf Road, Schaumburg. Graveside Service Wednesday at 11:45 AM at Memory Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations will be appreciated to St Jude Children's Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38105. Funeral information or online condolences www.ahlgrimfuneral.com or 847-882-5580.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 29, 2019