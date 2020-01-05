Home

Scott James Beveridge

Scott James Beveridge, age 51, passed away on December 23, 2019 in Chicago, IL. In Scott's loving memory, please honor any local community sports team, animal rescue shelter, or one of the foundations of the Blackhawks, Bears or Cubs. Scott is the youngest of three children of James (Jim) Beveridge and the late Rita Kolconay Beveridge. Scott is survived by his loving father Jim; sisters, Susan Beveridge and Dawn Beveridge Ripkey (Scott); nephew Matt Ripkey; niece Hannah Ripkey; uncles/cousins: Ken (Carole) Kolconay and son John Kolconay; Rolf Kolconay and daughters Lindsay (Jon) Rynearson and Brooke (Dave) Bryand. Above all, Scott enjoyed the world travel he shared with his love and life partner, Anu Kumar, who survives him as well as his loving family. For more information visit www.ToyntonFuneralHome.com or call 262-275-2171.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 5, 2020
