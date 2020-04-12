|
|
Scott Jonathan Davis, 68, beloved husband for 39 years of Anne Megan Davis, died on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 after a courageous struggle with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS). Scott was born on the South Side of Chicago to the late Oscar Davis, M.D., Ph.D. and the late Doris Koller Davis. While growing up in Hyde Park and South Shore and attending the University of Chicago Laboratory School, Scott made close friendships that would endure for the rest of his life.
Scott started at Yale University as a 16-year old. After studying computer science in the days of punchcards, he opted for law school at Harvard University, where he was on the Law Review's Board of Editors. He clerked for Judge Luther Swygert of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit, and it was at the federal courthouse that the beautiful Anne Megan, then clerking for another judge, first caught his eye.
Scott joined the law firm now known as Mayer Brown LLP in 1977, where he was to remain for 39 years. He was mentored there by eminent firm leaders including Leo Herzl and Robert Helman. Scott would later return the favor by mentoring numerous younger colleagues, many of whom went on to become leaders in their fields.
Scott became a partner in litigation, but decided mid-career to switch to the burgeoning field of mergers and acquisitions as he found himself growing more interested in transactional law. He was to become a firm practice leader and was the lead attorney on some of the largest public company transactions in the country, where his deep knowledge of the law, thoughtfulness, uncompromising ethics and litigation background stood him in good stead. Many of his colleagues became dear friends. It was universally known that his door was open, and he always made time to give advice, often on matters that presented particularly difficult legal judgments.
In addition to practicing law, Scott taught classes at both the University of Chicago Law School and the Booth School of Business. Following his retirement from Mayer Brown in 2016, he became the first-ever Professor from Practice at the Law School. Scott was a natural-born teacher and thrived on his interactions with students.
In 1989, Scott was chosen by Mayor Richard M. Daley to serve as a member of the Chicago Police Board, and was Vice President of the Board from 1996 to 2013. He was deeply proud of his participation in that key civic institution, which included selecting the candidates for police superintendent and deciding many prominent police disciplinary cases.
Scott is also survived by his sons William (Kristen) Davis, James (Sofia) Davis and Peter (Sara Jew-Lim) Davis, his grandchildren Benjamin, Joshua and Sarah, his sisters Elizabeth Davis, Susan (James) Brunner and Karie (Nicholas Minear) Davis, and his uncle William (Sandra) Koller.
A private interment has been held. Due to the current restrictions on public gatherings, a celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to The Les Turner ALS Foundation, The Angel Fund for ALS Research or a .
Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 12, 2020