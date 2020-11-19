1/
Scott Joseph Stojak
Scott Stojak, age 27. Beloved son of Retired Chicago Police Officer Edwin J. Stojak and his wife Kathleen T. Laurie; dear brother of Steven E. Stojak; loving nephew of Donna Banks (Jack deceased) & Michael + Sharon Stojak. Dearly remembered by many cousins, friends, and coworkers. Visitation will be Friday November 20th, 2020 from 3PM until the time of Chapel Service at 8:00PM at Cumberland Chapels 8300 W Lawrence Ave. Norridge, IL 60706. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, all donations will be distributed under Scott's name to various organizations. For more info please call 708-456-8300 or go to www.cumberlandchapels.com.



MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Cumberland Chapels
NOV
20
Service
08:00 PM
Cumberland Chapels
Funeral services provided by
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
(708) 456-8300
November 18, 2020
May God carry you on HIS shoulders
Audrey Rangel
Family
November 19, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Cumberland Chapels
