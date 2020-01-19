|
Scott Key Shelton, 94, died peacefully at his home in Long Beach, Indiana on January 15, 2020. He was born September 21, 1925 in Mayfield, Kentucky to Martha Louise Caldwell Shelton and William Edward Shelton Jr.
Shelton is survived by his wife of 37 years, Joan (nee Wangerow), three children from his first marriage: Julie Page Shelton (Jeffrey Harvey), Suzanne Shelton, and Mary Key Shelton; six grandchildren: Jonathan Key Shelton, Janie Faye Shelton (Nils Johnson), Bucklin Shelton Foley, Elizabeth Shelton Foley, Sylvia Caitlin Burn, and Lia Tesoro Sanfelippo; and two great grandchildren: Fijke and Signe Johnson. Mr. Shelton was pre-deceased by his parents, his brother William Edward Shelton III, and his son, Scott Key Shelton Jr.
After serving in the Navy during World War II, Shelton returned to the University of Illinois to complete his bachelor's degree in English, where he was also initiated into the Chi Psi fraternity. He began his career in labor relations and human resources with 3M and National Can Co., then spent the bulk of his career as a partner with the executive search firm Spencer Stuart. Shelton's service included spearheading the launch of the firm's Hong Kong office in the late 1970's. He was proud to have been the first recipient of the firm's Joseph McGinley Award, given to the partner earning the deepest personal and professional respect of their partners worldwide.
Shelton's civic and philanthropic involvement included president of Youth Guidance, a minority student program that operated in Chicago Public Schools, president of the Human Resources Association of Chicago, and president of the Hinsdale, Illinois Community Chest. He also served on the Music of the Baroque board of directors.
Upon Shelton's 1993 retirement, he and Joan moved from Chicago to Long Beach full-time, and became very involved in the local community. Most notably, in 1996 Scott and Joan started a readers theatre group, the Beachside Players.
In addition to his wife, children and grand-children, Shelton's great loves included music (especially jazz), garage sales, and impromptu visits by friends to chat on the back deck of their home near Stop 21.
Burial at Greenwood Cemetery in Michigan City, Indiana will be private. A celebration of his life is planned for the morning of April 25th at the Fourth Presbyterian Church in Chicago.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a gift to the Fourth Presbyterian Church of Chicago. https://www.fourthchurch.org/give-online/index.html
