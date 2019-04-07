|
Scott Krefft, age 63, of Winfield, passed away suddenly. Loving father of Natasha Krefft; dear brother of Susan Mezzenga, Marc (Jackie) Krefft, Kim (Linda) Krefft, Kevin Krefft, and Tammy Krefft; beloved uncle of Luke (Tara) Mezzenga, Jessica (Kris) Parks, Emily (Josh) Ligon, Tom (Kate) Krefft, Kelly (John) Szopa, Tracy (Mike) Humeston; devoted great uncle of many; and cherished friend of many. Memorial Gathering Wednesday, April 10th, 3-9 PM at Knollcrest Funeral Home, 1500 S. Meyers Rd. (3 blks. So. of Roosevelt Rd) Lombard. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers donations to the National Parks Conservation Association www.NPCA.org are appreciated. For info: www.knollcrest.net
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 7, 2019