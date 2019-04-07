Home

POWERED BY

Services
Knollcrest Funeral Home
1500 South Meyers Road
Lombard, IL 60148
(630) 932-1500
Resources
More Obituaries for Scott Krefft
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Scott Krefft

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Scott Krefft Obituary
Scott Krefft, age 63, of Winfield, passed away suddenly. Loving father of Natasha Krefft; dear brother of Susan Mezzenga, Marc (Jackie) Krefft, Kim (Linda) Krefft, Kevin Krefft, and Tammy Krefft; beloved uncle of Luke (Tara) Mezzenga, Jessica (Kris) Parks, Emily (Josh) Ligon, Tom (Kate) Krefft, Kelly (John) Szopa, Tracy (Mike) Humeston; devoted great uncle of many; and cherished friend of many. Memorial Gathering Wednesday, April 10th, 3-9 PM at Knollcrest Funeral Home, 1500 S. Meyers Rd. (3 blks. So. of Roosevelt Rd) Lombard. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers donations to the National Parks Conservation Association www.NPCA.org are appreciated. For info: www.knollcrest.net
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now