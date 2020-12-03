1/1
Scott Kurinec
1962 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Scott's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On Tuesday, November 24, 2020, Scott Kurinec, loving father of three and friend to many, passed away at the age of 58.

Scott was born on June 16, 1962 in Chicago, IL to John and Lorraine (Tamburi) Kurinec. He worked for over 30 years at AT&T as a systems technician. He was a proud and active union member and steward for the IBEW local 21. Scott had 3 children, Steven(29), Melanie(27) and Casey(25).

Scott was a passionate collector. He collected many things such as boats, cars, car parts and friends from every walk of life. Whether they were lifelong friends or the clerk at his local Menards, Scott had a way of getting to know everyone. He loved nothing more than hosting his friends and family for a boat day at Loon Lake or on the Chain of Lakes. Scott was a kind hearted and generous person who would give you the shirt off his back if you asked. He had an infectious laugh that filled the room and a smile that was welcoming to all.

Scott will be joining his father, John and his mother, Lorraine in heaven. He is survived by his three children, Steven, Melanie and Casey, his brothers Greg and Chris and several cousins, nieces and nephews.

A memorial service for Scott will be held in spring of 2021 with additional details to come. Please connect with his children to acquire those details and stay in touch. Flowers or condolences may be sent to 100 N. Addison Ave., Apt 525, Elmhurst, IL 60126.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Dec. 3, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
December 2, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Amanda Godek
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved