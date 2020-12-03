On Tuesday, November 24, 2020, Scott Kurinec, loving father of three and friend to many, passed away at the age of 58.



Scott was born on June 16, 1962 in Chicago, IL to John and Lorraine (Tamburi) Kurinec. He worked for over 30 years at AT&T as a systems technician. He was a proud and active union member and steward for the IBEW local 21. Scott had 3 children, Steven(29), Melanie(27) and Casey(25).



Scott was a passionate collector. He collected many things such as boats, cars, car parts and friends from every walk of life. Whether they were lifelong friends or the clerk at his local Menards, Scott had a way of getting to know everyone. He loved nothing more than hosting his friends and family for a boat day at Loon Lake or on the Chain of Lakes. Scott was a kind hearted and generous person who would give you the shirt off his back if you asked. He had an infectious laugh that filled the room and a smile that was welcoming to all.



Scott will be joining his father, John and his mother, Lorraine in heaven. He is survived by his three children, Steven, Melanie and Casey, his brothers Greg and Chris and several cousins, nieces and nephews.



A memorial service for Scott will be held in spring of 2021 with additional details to come. Please connect with his children to acquire those details and stay in touch. Flowers or condolences may be sent to 100 N. Addison Ave., Apt 525, Elmhurst, IL 60126.





