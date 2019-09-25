Home

Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
(708) 352-6500
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 W. 55th St.
Countryside, IL
View Map
Service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 W. 55th St.
Countryside, IL
View Map
Scott L. Seward, 64, traveler, adventurer, and all-around great guy of Westmont, IL died September 19th  following an injury sustained while swimming. He is survived by his parents, Don and Terry Seward, sister Tracie (Steve) Drop, brother Kevin (Virginia), niece Krysta (Jevon) Wolfe, and nephews Michael (Kristen) Seward, and Ryan Drop. Fond great uncle to Anisley, Madelyn and Mabel. Scott was retired from the Union Pacific Railroad. In addition to his family he leaves behind many friends across the county. It is a small measure of comfort that Scott was doing something he truly enjoyed. Visitation 3 to 9 p.m. on Friday, September 27 at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside. Family & friends will gather at the funeral home chapel on Saturday, September 28 for an 11 a.m. service. Interment at Lyonsville Cemetery, Indian Head Park. Funeral info: (708) 352-6500 or hjfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 25, 2019
