Scott Matthew Latin, born August 26, 1963 and died on June 14, 2019 in his home in Pensacola, FL with family at his side. Dear partner of Michelle Harding. Beloved son of Jerry and Diana (nee Kernan) Latin. Loving brother of Louise (Randy) Fitzsimmons, Jeffrey (Cindy) Latin, Steven (Jill) Latin and the late Dr. Richard Latin. Fond uncle of Ashley, Matt, Tyler and Kacie. Dear cousin of many. Also survived by his feline friend, Ruby. Scott grew up in the Sauganash neighborhood. He attended Thoreau, Sauganash and Notre DameHigh School. Scott was in the automotive repair business for 35 years. After which he retired and moved to Pensacola, FL with Michelle because he had a love of gardening and the ocean. He was an avid Cubs fan. Kindly omit flowers, please make a donation in Scott's memory to the . Memorial visitation, Friday, July 12th, from 3-8pm with a prayer service at 6:30pm at Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 6150 N. Cicero Ave., Chicago. For funeral info 773-736-3833 or www.smithcorcoran.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 7, 2019