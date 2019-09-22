|
|
Scott Michael Kammer, of Valparaiso, IN, passed away on Friday, September 13, 2019 at the age of 60.
Scott is survived by his mother, Eleanor Kammer of Phoenix, AZ; brother Joe Kammer; and sisters Jackie Grimes and Caroline Hanson. He is preceded in death by his father, Edward Kammer.
Scott was born on June 6, 1959 in Portage, Indiana. He graduated from Portage High School in 1977 and worked in maintenance, construction and carpentry throughout his life.
Scott was an avid guitarist. He enjoyed studying Native American mysticism. He loved fishing and campfires, The Eagles and The Dunes. He will be deeply missed by his friends and family.
A cremation has taken place, and a private ceremony will be held. The family is grateful for condolences, but declines flowers and donations.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 22, 2019