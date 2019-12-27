|
Calkins, Seamus, 46, of Kirkwood, MO, formerly northwest side of Chicago, graduate of Saint Patrick High School passed December 21, 2019. Loving father of Kelly, Annie and Maeve, husband for 19 years to Cheri with many years of friendship and love, Son of William and the late Anna Mae (nee Riley), brother of Patrick (Margaret), Annamae (the Late Carlos) Martinez, Bill (John Joseph), Michael (Sally Samaan), Julie Brennan, the late Robert (Mary), John (Lynda) and Molly (Jim) Thompson. He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws, aunts, uncles and many dear friends. Seamus was the youngest of 9 children and the favorite of all. He loved all things Irish and had a keen sense of humor. As a child, he was adored and cherished by his family, especially Grandma Riley. After traveling to Ireland, he proudly obtained dual Irish Citizenship. He received his undergraduate degree from Quincy University and his MBA from Washington University. He had a successful professional career in medical sales. Seamus' one true passion was sharing his love with his three daughters, they were truly the light of his life. He will be remembered fondly and missed by all. A Memorial Mass will be held at 2pm on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at St. Peters Catholic Church, 243 W. Argonne Drive St. Louis, MO 63022. In lieu of flowers, a Memorial College Fund has been created for Seamus' daughters in the name of Cheri Calkins, RBC Wealth Management 2 mid America Plaza Suite 500 S Oak Brook Terrace, IL 60181-4715. Point of contact, Patrick Calkins at patrick.r.ca[email protected] Arrangements by Cremation Society of Illinois. Info, 800-622-8358
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 27, 2019