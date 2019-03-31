Home

POWERED BY

Services
Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home - Downers Grove
4343 Main Street
Downers Grove, IL 60515
(630) 968-1000
Resources
More Obituaries for Sean Kurzweil
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sean E. Kurzweil

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Sean E. Kurzweil Obituary
Sean E. Kurzweil, age 46; beloved husband of Stephanie Wasserberg; loving father of Zoe and Aidan Kurzweil; dear son of Breda Deady and the late Edward Kurzweil; fond brother of Stephen (Kim) Cunningham, Joanne Cunningham, Kevin (Kathy) Cunningham, Brian (Marg) Cunningham, and Mark Kurzweil. Memorial Visitation Friday, April 5th, 9:00 a.m. until time of Mass, 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary of Gostyn Church, 445 Prairie Avenue, Downers Grove, Illinois 60515. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the American Red Cross, 2200 W. Harrison St., Chicago, IL 60612 or www.redcross.org, appreciated. Arrangements by Adams-Winterfield and Sullivan Funeral Home. 630-968-1000 or www.adamswinterfieldsullivan.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home - Downers Grove
Download Now