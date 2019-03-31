|
Sean E. Kurzweil, age 46; beloved husband of Stephanie Wasserberg; loving father of Zoe and Aidan Kurzweil; dear son of Breda Deady and the late Edward Kurzweil; fond brother of Stephen (Kim) Cunningham, Joanne Cunningham, Kevin (Kathy) Cunningham, Brian (Marg) Cunningham, and Mark Kurzweil. Memorial Visitation Friday, April 5th, 9:00 a.m. until time of Mass, 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary of Gostyn Church, 445 Prairie Avenue, Downers Grove, Illinois 60515. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the American Red Cross, 2200 W. Harrison St., Chicago, IL 60612 or www.redcross.org, appreciated. Arrangements by Adams-Winterfield and Sullivan Funeral Home. 630-968-1000 or www.adamswinterfieldsullivan.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 31, 2019