Sean George Finnegan, age 79, of West Chicago, passed away on October 30, 2020. He was born on November 28, 1940, in Madison, WI, to George and Johnette Finnegan. Sean graduated from the University of Wisconsin (Madison) and then went on to serve in the US Navy with a rank of Lieutenant in the reserves. He worked for Leo Burnett Advertising, Universal Recording and was owner and general contractor of Whitney Builders. Sean was past president (1974) of the Men's Garden Club of Villa Park. He enjoyed golfing, gardening, and carpentry. Sean is survived by his wife, Margaret Aldrin Finnegan; daughters, Kathleen Genge, Kelly Finnegan, and Kerry (Jason) Smith; grandchildren, Matthew, Nicole, Ryan and Reese Genge, and Madison and Sofia Smith. He was preceded in death by his parents. Sean's inurnment will be in Wayne Township Cemetery in West Chicago. For Info 630-231-0060 or www.norrissegertfh.com