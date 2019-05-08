Home

Cooney Funeral Homes
3918 West Irving Park Road
Chicago, IL 60618
773-588-5850
Sean Gillis Obituary
Devoted son of Sheila (nee Rodgers) and Paul; loving brother of Paul (Lidia); cherished grandson of Hugh and Tessie Rodgers and Winfred and Veronica Gillis; dear nephew of Aunt Sally, Uncle Jim (Vera), Aunt Marilyn (Rudy), and Aunt Linda; fond cousin and friend of many. Sean was an avid sports fan especially for the Chicago Cubs and Bears, the San Antonio Spurs and the San Diego Chargers. A memorial Mass will be held Friday, 10 a.m. at St. Viator Church located at 4170 W. Addison in Chicago. Interment private. Arrangements by Cooney Funeral Home 773-588-5850 www.cooneyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 8, 2019
