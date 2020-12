It has been one year since our lives were drastically changed the evening of December 5, 2019. This wonderful young man, our son, brother, nephew, cousin and friend was abruptly snatched from us. There are no words to describe this pain. All of Sean's hopes and dreams ended that night. We miss your presence, your smile and your sense of humor.



Our love for you is eternal, it is never ending and you will live in our hearts forever.



Mom, Dad, and Erin





